Bodies of Two Men Found in Car Trunk Near Dallas Park

Dallas police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in the trunk of a car parked near a park Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made late Tuesday morning near Pueblo Park in the 3200 block of Bataan Street.

Landscapers were working nearby, noticed a smell coming from the vehicle and called police.

Detectives are investigating the men's deaths as homicides.

Further details have not been released.



