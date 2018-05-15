Bodies of Two Men Found Inside Car Parked Near Dallas Playground - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bodies of Two Men Found Inside Car Parked Near Dallas Playground

Bodies discovered by police after landscapers notice smell coming from vehicle

By Holley Ford

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Dallas police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in the trunk of a car parked near a park Tuesday afternoon.

    The discovery was made late Tuesday morning near Pueblo Park in the 3200 block of Bataan Street.

    Landscapers were working nearby, noticed a smell coming from the vehicle and called police.

    Detectives are investigating the men's deaths as homicides.

    Further details have not been released.

