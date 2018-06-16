Three Arrested Following Apartment Gunfight in Dallas

A gunfight at a Dallas apartment complex injured three people, including three people police say are the suspects.

Dallas police said they were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of Norvell Drive. Officers found two people were found shot and taken to a hospital.

The men told police a group of men knocked at their door and opened fire when they opened the door.

The people inside the apartment returned fire striking one suspect. Police found all three suspects at a hospital and arrested them for aggravated assault.

