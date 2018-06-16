Three Arrested Following Apartment Gunfight in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Three Arrested Following Apartment Gunfight in Dallas

Published 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Arrested Following Apartment Gunfight in Dallas

    A gunfight at a Dallas apartment complex injured three people, including three people police say are the suspects.

    Dallas police said they were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of Norvell Drive. Officers found two people were found shot and taken to a hospital. 

    The men told police a group of men knocked at their door and opened fire when they opened the door.

    The people inside the apartment returned fire striking one suspect. Police found all three suspects at a hospital and arrested them for aggravated assault.

    At Age 72, Women Learn They Were Switched at Birth

    [NATL-CHI] At Age 72, Women Learn They Were Switched at Birth

    At age 72, two women have only recently discovered that they were switched at birth and have been living as each other for their entire lives.

    (Published Friday, June 15, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices