Third Arrest Made in Garland Store Clerk's Murder

Chavez Tryee Nash, 19 (left), Tristan Rashad Bowles, 31 (center) and Darrell Dewayne Nash, 23 (right), all of Dallas, are facing capital murder charges in the death of store clerk Manish Panday, according to Garland police.

Two days after two cousins were arrested in connection with the murder of a Garland store clerk, a third suspect has been taken into custody, police say.



On Thursday, Garland police said 31-year-old Tristan Rashad Bowles, of Dallas, had been arrested in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Manish Panday.



On Tuesday of this week, after releasing surveillance video of two men they said fatally shot Panday during a robbery, police arrested 19-year-old Chavez Nash and 23-year-old Darrell Dewayne Nash. Police said a relative of the pair, and other witnesses, came forward with information about their identity after seeing the video.



victims in other robberies told NBC 5 they too recognized the men in the surveillance video.



During the investigation into the fatal shooting, detectives received information that a third person was involved in the robbery and shooting.



"Detectives learned that Bowles drove Darrell and Chavez to the convenience store located in the 4700 block of Broadway Blvd. It is believed he waited outside while the robbery was taking place and when the Nash cousins exited, drove to Baylor of Dallas so Darrell could be treated for his gunshot wound," police said Thursday in a statement.



In an arrest warrant affidavit, detectives write that Panday was on his back, fighting for the gun with Darrell Nash when Chavez Nash pulled one of Panday's arms back so Darrell Nash could shoot Panday. After killing Panday, police said both men ran, but one was limping.



Police said Darrell Nash shot himself in the left knee in the struggle with Panday. Detectives said Nash sought treatment at a hospital and told Dallas police he was shot in a drive-by shooting.



Garland police, along with the help of the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task force, located and arrested Bowles in Dallas. Bowles, Darrell Nash and Chavez Nash are all facing capital murder charges.



It is not clear if Bowles or the Nash cousins have obtained a lawyer.



Meanwhile, Panday's friends told NBC 5 his parents were able to obtain permission to travel from their native Nepal to Texas for a funeral this weekend.



Friends of Panday have started a GoFundMe account to help support Panday's widow, who is five months pregnant with their first child.

NBC 5's Diana Zoga contributed to this report.