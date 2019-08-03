Texas and US Leaders React to Deadly El Paso Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart and a nearby mall in El Paso, Texas, in a Saturday morning assault that killed 20 people and wounded 26, law enforcement officials told NBC News. (Published 4 hours ago)

Leaders from across Texas and around the nation have reacted to news of a mass shooting at a Walmart near a mall in El Paso Saturday that left 20 dead and a suspect in custody.

More than a dozen people were dead and more than two dozen injured after a shooting at a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall.

Law enforcement sources told NBC that police have identified the suspect in custody as Patrick Wood Crusius, a resident of the Dallas area, who turned 21 last week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, state and U.S. congressman, as well as El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and other Texas mayors posted reactions on social media Saturday.

Here's what they had to say:

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr released this statement:

"The Justice Department joins in mourning with the people of El Paso, Texas. Those who commit such atrocities should be held accountable swiftly and to the fullest extent the law allows."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement:

"As tragic news comes from El Paso, my office stands ready to give full support to all federal, state and local law enforcement who are on the scene now and to those who will be conducting the ongoing investigation. Our deepest sympathies and prayers extend to all the people of El Paso, especially those who have been directly impacted by this tragedy."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement:

"I have reached out to the mayor to let him know that Houston is standing with El Paso. If there's anything they need, we will assist. We offer our prayers and condolences but much more is required. Doing nothing is not solving the problem."

