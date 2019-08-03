El Paso Police Report Active Shooters Near Mall

El Paso police said they were responding to reports of multiple active shooters near a mall Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the Cielo Vista Mall, the El Paso Police Department tweeted. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured.

The department advised people to stay away from “Airway to Hawkins North of I-10.”

"Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area," the police department tweeted around 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Video provided to Telemundo 48 showed a large police presence in the area. Ambulances were also responding to the scene.

KTSM.com published video from inside a JC Penney showing an employee preparing customers for a possible evacuation.

"Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso," Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted. "Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe."

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke tweeted: "Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates."

This is a developing story and will be updated.