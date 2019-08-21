Miranda Hollingshead holds a diamond she says she found at Arkansa's Crater of Diamonds State Park. (Published Aug. 21, 2019)

Turns out YouTube and rain are a girl's best friends — at least in the case of a Texas woman who on Friday found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

As recounted in a post on the state's parks website, Miranda Hollingshead of Bogata, about two hours northeast of Dallas, hadn't planned to do much more than pick up a transmission that day. But with siblings in town, she thought a visit to the park in Murfreesboro — which features a publicly accessible diamond-bearing site — might make a nice family outing.

"When I realized it was only a couple hours away, I knew we had to go," she said.

