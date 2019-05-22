Texans Winning Big in Latest Multi-State Lottery Drawings

Two Texans took home major prizes in recent multi-state lottery drawings.

According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million prize was won by a Cedar Hill resident during a May 11 Powerball drawing and an Austin resident won $5 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

In the Cedar Hill drawing, the winner, who asked to remain anonymous, matched all five of the white balls but didn't match the red Powerball. Austin's Mega Millions winner, using a quick pick, also matched all five numbers, but also had the Megaplier to take the $1 million prize to $5 million.

There were no jackpot winners in either lottery and so the pots continue to roll. Powerball, with the next drawing Wednesday night, is at $288 million while Mega Millions, on Friday, is at $393 million.