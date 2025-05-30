Two crashes caused traffic trouble in Dallas Friday morning

Two crashes that shut down major Dallas roadways left a sea of brake lights for the early Friday morning commute.

CRASH SHUTS DOWN SOUTHBOUND I-345

A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down southbound lanes of I-345, the stretch of highway that connects U.S. 75 to I-45 for several hours Friday morning.

The contents of the jackknifed big rig spilled and HAZMAT crews had to clean up fuel on the highway before it reopened.

NORTHBOUND LOOP 12 SHUT DOWN AT SINGLETON

Another incident left northbound Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard shut down at Singleton Boulevard.

TxDOT cameras and an NBC 5 crew found bumper-to-bumper traffic before 6 a.m. Delays extended south of I-30.

No word on what caused the crashes.