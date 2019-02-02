Man Matching Description of Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested Friday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Matching Description of Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested Friday Night

This incident is still under investigation

Published 2 hours ago

    Police have arrested a man who they believe matches the description of a sexual assault suspect in uptown Dallas.

    A call came in to Dallas police for a suspicious person near the area of 2800-2900 Vine Street late Friday night.

    Officers responded and confronted a male suspect who then ran off. He was quickly apprehended and once in custody, officers recovered a handgun.

    According to investigators, the man taken into custody matches the description of a sexual assault suspect who attacked a woman in a parking garage on Thursday. The attack happened on the 2700 block of Howell Street.

    The man arrested on Friday has not been conclusively connected to the sexual assault at this time and police are still investigating.

