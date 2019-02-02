Police have arrested a man who they believe matches the description of a sexual assault suspect in uptown Dallas. (Published 2 hours ago)

A call came in to Dallas police for a suspicious person near the area of 2800-2900 Vine Street late Friday night.

Officers responded and confronted a male suspect who then ran off. He was quickly apprehended and once in custody, officers recovered a handgun.

According to investigators, the man taken into custody matches the description of a sexual assault suspect who attacked a woman in a parking garage on Thursday. The attack happened on the 2700 block of Howell Street.

The man arrested on Friday has not been conclusively connected to the sexual assault at this time and police are still investigating.