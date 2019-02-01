Dallas police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a parking garage overnight Thursday.

Police said the woman was walking through the lower level of the parking garage of her apartment complex on the 2700 block of Howell Street when she exchanged pleasantries with a man walking down the ramp. After the passed each other, she said she her someone approaching from behind.

When she turned around the man was holding a weapon. The woman told police the man forced her back to her vehicle where he sexually assaulted her and took some of her property.

The woman described her attacker as black, about 30 years old and unshaven. He was estimated to be 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray durag, dark T-shirt, a light-colored jacket, gray sweat pants and older athletic shoes.

Detectives working the case are looking for surveillance video and hope to speak with anyone who may have seen the man in the garage. Officials with the police department planned to release more information Friday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to please contact Detective Holmes at 214-671-3637.