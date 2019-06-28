Suspect in Custody After Late Night Dallas Shooting

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. at the Parkford Oaks Apartment Homes in the 3400 block of Mahanna Street, just off of Lemmon Avenue. (Published June 28, 2019)

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting late Thursday night in Northwest Dallas.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. at the Parkford Oaks Apartment Homes in the 3400 block of Mahanna Street, just off of Lemmon Avenue.

The initial call to police was reported as an "officer assist," or a call requesting assistance for a police officer, but the Dallas Police Department has confirmed that neither the suspect nor the shooting victim is a police officer.

In addition, that initial report to police noted that "a man was arguing aggressively with a woman," prior to the shooting, but investigators have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The shooting victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.

