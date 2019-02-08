Suspect Wanted in Fort Worth Neighborhood Robbery

Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Northbrook neighborhood.

Tony Morris Davis Jr. is one of the suspects identified in a robbery that happened around 3:45 p.m. January 9 in the 6000 block of Melanie Drive.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect stole electronics and clothing.

The suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board. (Published Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)

The next day, the suspect went in to the house again, the same way he did from his first break-in.

The suspect saw a female inside and aimed a handgun at her. The home security system went off, which made the suspect flee.

The suspect was also seen at a nearby convenience store with another black male.

One of the suspects is described as a black male 20 to 30 years old and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. The man was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue pants and a bandana on his head.

The second man is described as 20 to 30 years old and approximately 6 feet tall with a full face beard. He was wearing light blue jeans and gold tennis shoes.

They were both seen in a small gray or silver four-door car.

School Bus Flips on Icy Kansas City Road

Icy roads could be to blame for a school bus that lost control and flipped onto its side Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. Three students, including one in a wheelchair, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The Center School District said none were seriously injured. (Published Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019)

If you have any information, contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4469.