Suspect Wanted in Fort Worth Neighborhood Robbery

Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Northbrook neighborhood.
Tony Morris Davis Jr. is one of the suspects identified in a robbery that happened around 3:45 p.m. January 9 in the 6000 block of Melanie Drive.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect stole electronics and clothing.
The suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.
The next day, the suspect went in to the house again, the same way he did from his first break-in.
The suspect saw a female inside and aimed a handgun at her. The home security system went off, which made the suspect flee.
The suspect was also seen at a nearby convenience store with another black male.
One of the suspects is described as a black male 20 to 30 years old and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. The man was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue pants and a bandana on his head.
The second man is described as 20 to 30 years old and approximately 6 feet tall with a full face beard. He was wearing light blue jeans and gold tennis shoes.
They were both seen in a small gray or silver four-door car.
If you have any information, contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4469.