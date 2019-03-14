Suspect Turns Himself in After Stabbing Woman to Death - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspect Turns Himself in After Stabbing Woman to Death

Police said the suspect had a previous relationship with the victim

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Dallas Police Department
    Edward Gaines mugshot, Thursday, March 14, 2019.

    A man has turned himself in after police say he stabbed a woman to death Thursday morning.

    According to Dallas police, officers responded to a cutting call at 6:33 a.m. at an apartment complex at 3550 East Overton Road.

    When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Kristen Cary suffering from multiple stab wounds. Cary was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

    Investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Edward Gaines, had a previous relationship with Cary.

    Gaines turned himself in later Thursday and was charged with capital murder.

