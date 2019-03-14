Suspect Turns Himself in After Stabbing Woman to Death

A man has turned himself in after police say he stabbed a woman to death Thursday morning.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to a cutting call at 6:33 a.m. at an apartment complex at 3550 East Overton Road.

When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Kristen Cary suffering from multiple stab wounds. Cary was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Edward Gaines, had a previous relationship with Cary.

Gaines turned himself in later Thursday and was charged with capital murder.