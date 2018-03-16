Sarah Blaskovich with The Dallas Morning News talks about the fun, big events happening this weekend. (Published Thursday, March 15, 2018)

Prepare to get pinched or kissed this weekend. North Texas will turn green, not with envy, but with the luck o’ the Irish! An estimated 125,000 people are expected to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dallas, with more than 100 floats riding south on Greenville Ave. from Blackwell St. to SMU Blvd.

Traffic signs are already flashing along Greenville, alert drivers of upcoming delays. Parking will be nonexistent. Uber has a designated lot at the Meadows Building off Greenville. In addition, Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail will have red, orange and blue lines running to take attendees back and forth to the parade. Festivities will last well into Saturday night.

Performs like the dancers from The McTeggart Irish Dancers of North Texas are highlighting Irish arts and culture throughout the weekend.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m. Below are street closures, parking, and transportation details:

Northbound Greenville Avenue between University Boulevard and Caruth Haven Lane: two lanes closed from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

Eastbound Caruth Haven Lane between Greenville Avenue and Southwestern Boulevard: closed from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

Eastbound Southwestern Boulevard between Caruth Haven Lane and Skillman Street: closed from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

Southbound Skillman Street between Southwestern Boulevard and East University Boulevard: closed from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

East University Boulevard between Skillman Street and Greenville Avenue: closed from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of East University Boulevard, Lovers Lane and Caruth Haven Lane, between Central Expressway and Greenville Avenue: closed starting at 8 a.m.

Southbound Matilda Street between Milton Street to Sandhurst Lane: closed 8 a.m. to noon for employee parking

Goodwin Avenue between Worcola Street and Matilda Street: closed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt Avenue between Worcola Street and Greenville Avenue: closed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenville Avenue between Vanderbilt Avenue and Vickery Boulevard: closed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southbound Greenville Avenue between Park Lane and Mockingbird Lane: closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northbound Greenville Avenue between Park Lane and Mockingbird Lane: closed starting at 10 a.m. and will reopen after parade ends.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., these streets are one-way westbound from Greenville Avenue to McMillan Avenue: Monticello Avenue, Ridgedale Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue, Goodwin Avenue, Vickery Boulevard and Miller Avenue.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., these streets are one-way eastbound from Greenville Avenue to Matilda Street: Marquita Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue, Llano Avenue and Velasco Avenue.

Uber is sponsoring the Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade, where the official drop-off location will be at the Meadows Building at 5005 Greenville Ave.

Lyft is sponsoring the St. Patrick's Day block party, where the official drop-off location will be the Mockingbird DART station at 5465 E. Mockingbird Lane.

Free shuttle service will take people from the DART station to the block party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DART will also add extra train service to its Red and Orange lines to meet demand Saturday. More details are here.

