After more than three decades, Irving police said new DNA technology helped them arrest a suspected killer in a 1994 cold case murder.

Irving police said they arrested Darryl Patrick Goggans, 61, in Lancaster on Tuesday and charged him with capital murder. He's currently in custody at the Irving City Jail.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Today we close a terrible chapter that began three decades ago," said Chief Derick Miller of the Irving Police Department during a news conference on Wednesday.

On Oct. 5, 1994, Irving police found 29-year-old Megan Beth Johns dead inside her apartment located in the 3000 block of W. Walnut Hill.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officers were sent to her home after she didn't show up to work. Police found her body in the living room, where she had been stabbed multiple times.

Detectives said her apartment was ransacked, but there didn't appear to be a forced entry.

In the past, investigators revealed they were able to collect a handprint and other evidence from the scene.

After nearly 31 years of searching for a suspect, new DNA technology led them to Goggans.

"We had run into these dead ends trying same old thing over, and over and I said I want to try some different testing, some different technology, go outside of the norm and let's try some private testing," said Detective Eric Curtis who has been on the class for the last three years.

The chief said Curtis was instrumental in searching for the right company and the right technology to test the evidence that had been preserved over the years.

Curtis said they sent a sample to a company called DNA Labs International in Florida.

"We were able to get an unknown profile that eventually led to Darryl Goggans," said Curtis.

He said once they entered the profile into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), it resulted in the positive identification of Goggans.

"This is a great day. These cases that you get assigned to stay with you forever," said Retired Sgt. Tom Rowan worked on the case initially until he retired in 2016.

He said technology was limited at the time, but they continued to look at the case and try to generate leads. Rowan said every time new DNA technology came out, they would send things off for testing, but they never got a DNA profile, until now.

Rowan became emotional knowing that they'd finally cracked the case.

"I just wish Megan was still her," said Rowan as he became choked up and fought back tears, "It's just a great weight lifted off your shoulders, and her dad did not live to see this great day."

The chief and investigators acknowledged the challenges of solving these types of cases, but said they remain persistent.

"They will work these cases as long and as hard as a humanly possibly can. Sergeant Rowan is an example of that who never for he caught that case in 1994, worked it until the day he retired, kept in contact with people who are still working here though that's just an example of the mentality that that the Irving Police Department has and how we're trying to bring justice to victims," said Miller.

Johns' childhood friend from Oak Cliff and her younger sister spent years advocating for her and trying to track down the person responsible.

"We owe the largest debt of gratitude to the two gentlemen behind us here, Detective Rowan and Detective Curtis, who have fought tirelessly and have shown tremendous courage and diligence in continuing the fight for Megan," said Bridget Scott.

She was just 9 years old when her sister was killed.

"It was the rest of my life up till this day that I've gone without having my sister here, so as hard as that's been, I also want to extend some hope to families that continue to live with unresolved loss of a loved one, that even after 30 years, eight months and six days, God's timing can prevail," said Scott.

She said it was heartbreaking for her to know her father isn't alive to finally see this chapter come to a close.

"That was really the first thought that went through my head yesterday, when Detective Curtis called, was 'I'm sorry dad's not here," expressed Scott as she fought back tears. "When we never had any answers, our dad was terribly impacted by this and was never the same, so that changed his attitude, his demeanor irreparably."

"Having her family and friends all waiting, praying for this day to come, says a lot about who Megan was and more than anything. Megan was a beautiful person, a beautiful soul, and we've been robbed and it's time for justice for Megan," said Kelly Chance.

Chance said Megan was a bridesmaid in her wedding and they were childhood friends. She described her friend as having a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room.

She described the moment when she found out about the news of an arrest.

"When my phone rang, I saw it was the detective, of course I was shaking, but when he told me, I couldn't hear it. I was like, my ears went deaf, and I'm like, 'What? What?' he had to repeat it a couple of times before I could really process it and realize, yes, it's happening," said Chance as she continued how she burst into tears knowing they finally found a suspect.

Chance created a Facebook page called 'Justice for Megan Beth Johns' and hosted different podcasts to keep pressure on the case.

"Somebody needed to be her voice, and so I really took it upon myself to really try and push and push and push, and I know I pushed," said Chance as she looked at the detectives and smiled. "Even sometimes would get frustrated. You do hit brick wall, after brick wall, but I would encourage families out there, don't stop, just keep going. Eventually, the barrier will remove itself and some justice will prevail."

Regarding more details, such as a motive, investigators said they're still in the process of interviewing Goggans. It is unclear if he has retained legal counsel.