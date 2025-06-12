In a move that many did not see coming, the City of Dallas decided to terminate its FC Dallas Contract for MoneyGram Soccer Park. The decision came during a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s Dallas City Council meeting.

Newcomers, Atlético Dallas, will take over management of the park. John Jenkins, Director of Dallas Parks and Rec, who said he was tasked by the city with looking at what he called “weak” contracts and options for bringing in revenue.

The news came as a blow to longtime contract holders, FC Dallas. For nearly twelve years, they’ve managed the MoneyGram Soccer Park through a contract with the City of Dallas.

City leaders move to terminate the contract with FC Dallas about six months before its time is up with the city and move on to a three-year contract with Atlético, the new men’s pro soccer team set to begin playing in 2027.

Not only will Atlético take over MoneyGram, but the team will also play in Dallas at Fair Park.

FC Dallas owners argue they were not given a fair chance to make a bid or counteroffer and pushed back on the idea that the contract was what some have called a sweetheart deal.

“We had three and a half years left on our deal. But we’ve lived in this relationship where they can terminate us at any point in six months for twelve years. That’s been the relationship we've been working through,” said FC Dallas CEO Dan Hunt. “And sweetheart deal? Every single dollar went back into the park.”

By state law, though, the parks and rec director is not required to provide a competitive bidding process.

“You should’ve done the right thing if you were such a good partner for eleven years,” said Jenkins. “What you didn’t think was this city, this council, my park board and my staff, that we were going to go out and find another viable option. Because you thought we didn’t have one.”

Jenkins said the new contract is expected to bring in a minimum of $100,000 per year.

FC Dallas' legal team made it known they’ve already filed a protest.