Police in Southlake are searching for a suspected serial criminal in a very humorous way.



Crystal Ladawn Finley is accused of multiple crimes, including identity theft and credit card fraud.



The city's department of public safety decided to reach out to Finley on Twitter and we have to say...their tweets are pretty hilarious.

So, if you have any information about Finley's whereabouts, please contact Detective Ellis at jdellis@ci.southlake.tx.us.