After 12 years of patrolling the streets, Officer Omar Montemayor now spends his days patrolling the classrooms and hallways of The Colony High School. (Published Aug. 28, 2019)

After 12 years of patrolling the streets, Officer Omar Montemayor now spends his days patrolling the classrooms and hallways of The Colony High School.

It's just his second year working as a school resource officer.

"High school is totally different from what I was doing before," he laughed.

And yet, he's finding his way — working on security plans for the school, investigating and neutralizing threats, engaging with students about issues like vaping, and a lot of times, simply walking around giving students fist bumps.

#SomethingGood: FW Teen Stitches Quilt for Grandmother

A high school student from Fort Worth wanted to give her grandmother something special. She spent five months making her a quilt. (Published Friday, Aug. 23, 2019)

"What I've learned is that you cannot be shy," said Montemayor, who works for The Colony Police Department. "You have to be out there. You have to interact with these students and show them you are engaged and interested and just want to be around them.”

The school says he's already made a significant impact in the short time he's been there.

"He really takes that pride and ownership in what he does," said Dr. Tim Baxter, Principal of The Colony High School.

The Texas Association of School Resource Officers agreed.

Last month, they named Montemayor their 2019 School Resource Officer of the Year. He later learned a Lewisville Independent School District administrator nominated him.

"And I was like, 'I...I...,' I'm still speechless," said Montemayor.

'Black Men in White Coats' Founder Seeks to Amplify Mission

A Carrolton doctor has made it his mission to help shape the next generation of black male medical professionals. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

His school isn't.

"It doesn’t surprise us at all," said Baxter. "He came on board and has been phenomenal in everything he has done. He takes care of things for us."

Ever the humble guy, Montemayor says he just tries to do his job the best he can.

"I want every parent to know that when they drop their kids off at The Colony High School, they’re taken care of," Montemayor said.

And award or no award, that's what he'll continue to strive for.

Montemayor says working with the students has inspired him to enroll at UNT to finish his college degree. He thinks he may want to teach one day.

#SomethingGood: Golf Lessons Take Campers Beyond the Green