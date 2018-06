Rescue workers have been searching Grapevine Lake since Saturday, looking for a person who went under water, officials say.

The Grapevine Fire Department is using sonar to try to locate the person, according to assistant fire chief Stuart Grant.

He said the person fell off of a tube Saturday and went under water, but the location where the incident happened was unclear.

The Game Warden was in contact with the person's family, Grant said.

Bourbon Warehouse Collapses