North Texas Prom Dress Drive in Need of Donations - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

North Texas Prom Dress Drive in Need of Donations

By Katy Blakey

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    North Texas Prom Dress Drive in Need of Donations
    NBC 5 News

    An annual prom dress drive is in need of donations.

    This the fifth year for the Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive. The bank is partnering with Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

    Donations will benefit teen girls who may not be able to afford formal attire for prom.

    The drive is in need of new or gently-used, cleaned prom dresses. All sizes, shoes, purses and accessories are welcome.

    Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    [NATL]Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    You can drop off donations at participating Comerica bank centers through February 28.

    MORE:Comerica.com/PromDress

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices