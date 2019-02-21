North Texas Prom Dress Drive in Need of Donations

An annual prom dress drive is in need of donations.

This the fifth year for the Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive. The bank is partnering with Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

Donations will benefit teen girls who may not be able to afford formal attire for prom.

The drive is in need of new or gently-used, cleaned prom dresses. All sizes, shoes, purses and accessories are welcome.

You can drop off donations at participating Comerica bank centers through February 28.

MORE:Comerica.com/PromDress