A 29-year-old pregnant Parker County woman and her child are dead after she was shot during an argument with a man Sunday, the sheriff's department says.



The Parker County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division said an unnamed man told investigators he and the woman were arguing at about 1 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 100-block of Dill Road and that the disagreement escalated to a physical fight over a weapon.

At some point during the scuffle, the man said the gun went off.

The woman, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Shannon Guthrie, was shot in the head and transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition.



According to the medical examiner's report, the woman's child, age and gender unknown, died at about 3:45 p.m Sunday; Guthrie survived until the next morning.



Officials have not said who was holding the gun when it went off or if any charges will be filed in this case. The Texas Rangers have been requested to assist in the case investigation, which is routine in shooting incidents.