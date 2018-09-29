Police have released the name of the suspect they believe is responsible for a double homicide that took place earlier this month.

Dallas police say 29-year-old Donald Ray Taylor is responsible for the deaths of Jessica Henderson and Corey Sanders.

On Sept. 18, officers responded to a shooting call at the Food Mart Gas Station located at 9512 C. F. Hawn Freeway where they found three people shot in the parking lot.

Both Sanders and Henderson were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Witnesses said Taylor fled the scene in a gold Honda CRV.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on Taylor's whereabouts to contact 911.