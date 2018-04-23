Pilot at Dallas Love Field Avoids Collision With Drone

A drone that was almost 2,000 feet above Dallas Love Field Airport caused a helicopter pilot to take "evasive action" to avoid a collision Sunday night, authorities said.

The drone was spotted at 1,900 feet and also spotted by another pilot at 1,500 feet south of Love Field at about 7 p.m. No small unmanned aircraft can fly above 400 feet without permission from the Federal Aviation Administration, a spokesman from the FAA said.

Police were notified.

Scanner chatter shows air traffic controllers warning pilots where the drone was and telling them to use caution.

No other information was available.