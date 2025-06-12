Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed its first case of measles in a Dallas County resident for 2025.

According to DCHHS, the case involves a female in her mid-20s who was fully vaccinated. She was contagious from May 30, 2025, until June 7, 2025, DCHHS said.

DCHHS said individuals who were at the places at the times listed below may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to the individual while she was contagious.

Lemma Coffee Plano

1023 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074

May 31, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon.

First Baptist Plano

3665 W President George Bush Hwy, Plano, TX 75075

June 1, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

DCHHS officials said the woman has received care, and public health officials are working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

According to DCHHS, this is an ongoing investigation of an isolated case because the source of the woman's exposure to measles is unknown at this time.

"Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of all Dallas County residents," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director at Dallas County Health and Human Services. "We are actively investigating this case and working to identify any individuals who may have been exposed. The best way to protect yourself from measles is to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required to receive full protection.”

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to nine out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old, and the second for children between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, there are usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials said that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinics and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

