Perot Museum Attempts World Record for Ancestry Testing

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science attempted a new world record on Saturday, one for the highest number of ancestry test being complete at the same time.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, all of the participants lined up in the museum's courtyard and all spit into a DNA testing kit at the same time.



The event was part of the debut weekend for the museum's newly transformed "Being Human" hall.

Guinness World Records was not on hand for the event, but the museum said they contacted Guinness and so far there was no record previously set for "simultaneous DNA testing." The Perot Museum did let Guinness know about the record setting attempt, and will be submitting the info the the company soon.



