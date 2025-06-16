A suspicious bag that was phoned in to police as a bomb threat Monday morning has led to an evacuation of a charter bus and a road closure in Plano, police say.

Police said they were called a gas station near the corner of Spring Creek Parkway and U.S. Highway 75 where a charter bus had stopped in the parking lot.

Police said the bus was evacuated and nearby roadways have been closed while they investigate the bag.

From Texas Sky Ranger, just before noon, a member of the bomb squad was seen working near the bag while wearing a blast suit.

Drivers near the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway and Split Trail Road are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.