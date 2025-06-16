Museums

Tourist falls on and destroys crystal Van Gogh chair in viral museum mishap

An attempt at the perfect photo left a Van Gogh Swarovski-covered chair in ruins — now the museum is turning damage into a teachable moment.

By Andrea-Rose Oates

NBC Universal, Inc.

It took just seconds — and one ill-conceived photo-op — for a sparkling work of art to come crashing down.

At the Palazzo Maffei museum in Verona, Italy, surveillance footage caught a visitor damaging a delicate Swarovski crystal sculpture titled "Van Gogh Chair" by artist Nicola Bolla.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident occurred after a couple waited for museum staff to exit the gallery room, then leaned over the protective barrier to take turns striking a pose. The man appears to slip and fall onto the chair, crushing it underneath him. The result: a one-of-a-kind broken chair — and a heap of public outrage.

The museum released the surveillance footage on their social media platforms, confirming that the artwork has undergone a painstaking restoration. The post was not just a security update — it was a statement.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"It would be ridiculous — if it hadn't really happened. A museum's worst nightmare," wrote Vannessa Carlon, director of Palazzo Maffei, in the caption. The viral reel ends with the sculpture, painstakingly restored, glistening once again under gallery lights.

Nevertheless, Carlon made it clear that this was not to shame anyone — but instead about awareness.
The museum hopes the incident will spark a broader conversation about respecting art and the space that houses it.

"Art should indeed be admired and enjoyed- but always respected," Carlon emphasized, thanking the "many visitors who enter Palazzo Maffei every day with passion and respect."

U.S. & World

Fourth of July 58 mins ago

Joey Chestnut returning to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after 1-year absence

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump-branded wireless service launches — with a gold phone

As for the photo-happy tourist couple? While their identities were protected by blurred faces, their actions are making them infamous.

This article tagged under:

Museums
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us