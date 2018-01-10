A Tarleton State University student who was shot in the face in a case of mistaken identity last month is paralyzed, her parents say.

Police say 26-year-old Shawn Patrick Layton shot 19-year-old Jamie Richards-Hogland in her Stephenville apartment Dec. 10 in a case of "mistaken identity over drug-related issues."

The shooting severed her spine, but she was able to tell responding officers that a man had shot her after she opened the door.

