Parents Say Tarleton State Student Shot in the Face Is Paralyzed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Parents Say Tarleton State Student Shot in the Face Is Paralyzed

By The Dallas Morning News

Published at 6:48 AM CST on Jan 10, 2018 | Updated at 6:52 AM CST on Jan 10, 2018

    A Tarleton State University student who was shot in the face in a case of mistaken identity last month is paralyzed, her parents say.

    Police say 26-year-old Shawn Patrick Layton shot 19-year-old Jamie Richards-Hogland in her Stephenville apartment Dec. 10 in a case of "mistaken identity over drug-related issues."

    The shooting severed her spine, but she was able to tell responding officers that a man had shot her after she opened the door.

