Emergency personnel work the scene of a wrong-way crash where one person died Sunday, January 28.

One person is dead and another person is arrested following a deadly wrong-way crash in Fort Worth Sunday morning.

Police said at about 5:30 a.m. they responded to the crash in the 1600 block of the West Loop 820 South.

Police said a 35-year-old man was killed in the crash. The alleged wrong-way driver was sent to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

North Texas Students Compete in Edible Car Contest