One Child Dead, One Adult Hospitalized After Homicide/Suicide Attempt, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One Child Dead, One Adult Hospitalized After Homicide/Suicide Attempt, Police Say

By Taylor Boser

Published 41 minutes ago

    NBC10

    The Frisco Police Department is investigating a homicide/suicide attempt that left one child dead and a woman hospitalized, Frisco Police say.

    Frisco 911 responded to a welfare concern around 5:55 p.m. Saturday in the 15200 block of Preachers Lane.

    When the Frisco Police and Fire Department arrived, the two were in a parked car and the child was pronounced dead on scene.

    The condition of the woman hospitalized is unknown.

    Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Frisco Police Department at (972)292-6010 or send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD (847411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

