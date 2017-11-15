A new plan was presented to the DART Transit Board on Tuesday that would place a "uniformed presence" on every DART train. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

New Plan Would Put Security on Every DART Train, Around the Clock

A new plan was presented to the DART Transit Board on Tuesday that would place a "uniformed presence" on every DART train, from 5 a.m. until midnight daily.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the plan calls for a mixture of police officers, armed security guards or unarmed fare enforcement officers.

DART spokesman Mark Ball told the Dallas Morning News that there is a difference in every train and every car. Right now officers can not walk between every car on DART's trains. However, cameras would be added to those train cars where a "uniformed presence" is not available.

That new security camera system is currently being tested on 19 light-rail cars.

The additional security would double the 30 security guards that DART currently uses to support the force of 200 plus DART police officers.

The plan will cost an extra $1.7 million. The DART Transit board is expected to vote on that additional funding next month.

If approved, DART hopes to have the new security plans in place by March of 2018.