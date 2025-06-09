North Texans claim $3 million in prizes in Texas Lottery scratch and draw games

Three North Texans claimed a $1 million prize in various lottery scratch and draw games.

The Texas Lottery said a McKinney resident won $1 million playing Powerball and that scratch game players in Granbury and Lancaster also claimed $1 million prizes.

The Powerball winner won the second-tier prize in a Quick Pick ticket bought at Walmart on Redbud Boulevard for the May 21 drawing. The player matched all five white balls (9-29-31-34-43), but not the red Powerball number (2). Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

In Granbury, the second of four Big Money grand prizes was claimed. The $20 ticket was bought at Last Chance on Mitchell Bend Court. Two top $1 million prizes remain. The other $1 million Big Money ticket was bought in Rosenberg.

In Lancaster, the sixth of the 10 Million Dollar Loteria grand prizes was claimed. The $20 ticket was bought at A&I Food Store on Pleasant Run Road. Four top $1 million prizes remain in the game.

All winners asked to remain anonymous.

