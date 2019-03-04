A new campaign by the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding college students and young adults to plan a sober ride before the party starts.

With Spring Break around the corner, “Plan While You Can” looks to lower the number of crashes involving young impaired drivers.

Last year during Spring Break in Texas, there were 444 crashes involving young drivers driving under the influence of alcohol. Eleven people were killed and 37 were seriously injured.

“Drinking alcohol and driving can severely impact a young person’s future,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “We urge young drivers to make responsible choices during the Spring Break holiday. Before heading out, please plan ahead for a sober ride to ensure you get to and from your destination safely.”

The campaign will include a “Plan to Win” virtual reality game where people can answer trivia questions related to drinking alcohol and driving. In March, 10 Texas cities will get to experience this.

Visit SoberRides.org to find an alternative to drinking and driving, such as calling a designated sober driver, contacting a car or ride-share service, using mass transit or spending the night.