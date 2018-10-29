New Buc-ee's Location Opening Monday in Denton

The Denton Buc-ee's is located on the southbound side of Interstate 35E at the intersection of Brinker Road. (Published Oct. 29, 2018)

A new Buc-ee’s opens in North Texas Monday morning. When the new location opens in Denton it will be the third in North Texas, joining one in Fort Worth and one in Terrell.

The new gas station is located on the southbound side of Interstate 35E at the intersection of Brinker Road near the University of North Texas.

With almost 125 gas pumps, it follows in the tradition of Buc-ee’s striving to bet bigger and better.

The new location has a car wash that is only 14 feet shorter than the world’s longest, which is in Katy, Texas.

When current construction on I-35E and the Brinker Road underpass is complete drivers will have an even easier route to get to the popular gas station.