The Mesquite police officer under investigation for shooting and injuring a man mistaken for a burglary suspect has been placed on "indefinite suspension," the police department says.

In a statement late Wednesday, Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato said he made the decision after an internal review, and that the move effectively means the officer, identified as Derick Wiley, has been terminated.

Cato said the internal investigation revealed Wiley violated department policy when he fired at 31-year-old Lyndo Jones on Nov. 8. Police had responded after someone reported a man breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm. The officers did not know Jones was trying to get into his own locked truck.

Police say Jones was shot twice after he tried to run away as the officer attempted to detain him.

Jones denies he tried to elude police.

The shooting case went before a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday, and Cato said the police department would not have any additional comment until the grand jury completes its process.