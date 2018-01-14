Mayur Shree of Dallas just bought a $3 million car. But it took more than wealth to land Texas’ first Bugatti Chiron, one of the world’s most expensive production vehicles.

It was almost like adopting a child.

The 32-year-old real estate investor networked with Bugatti executives and board members of parent company Volkswagen. He agreed to buy another seven-figure Bugatti and shared his father’s inspirational tale of rising from teenage meat market worker to owning a warehouse empire in South Africa.

Shree even had to provide the French automaker with his exotic car resume, a vetting process designed to keep Chirons in the garages of connoisseurs rather than investors.

