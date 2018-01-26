Man With Alzheimer's Is Missing: Police

James Blakely Jr. was last seen about 6 p.m. Jan. 25 walking away from his residence in the 3100 block of South Denley Drive.

A 61-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s has been missing since Thursday, police say.

James Blakely Jr. was last seen about 6 p.m. Jan. 25 walking away from his residence in the 3100 block of S. Denley Drive.

Blakely is described as a 6-foot-2 black man who weighs about 250 lbs with a bald head and brown eyes, police say.

He was last seen wearing a striped beige and black polo shirt and blue jeans.

Developing Sherin Mathews Parents Give Up Parental Rights to Child

He has dementia and Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented, police say.

Anyone with information on Blakely’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.