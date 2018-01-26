Man With Alzheimer's Is Missing: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man With Alzheimer's Is Missing: Police

By Eline de Bruijn

Published at 9:55 AM CST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated at 10:01 AM CST on Jan 26, 2018

    James Blakely Jr. was last seen about 6 p.m. Jan. 25 walking away from his residence in the 3100 block of South Denley Drive.

    A 61-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s has been missing since Thursday, police say.

    James Blakely Jr. was last seen about 6 p.m. Jan. 25 walking away from his residence in the 3100 block of S. Denley Drive.

    Blakely is described as a 6-foot-2 black man who weighs about 250 lbs with a bald head and brown eyes, police say.

    He was last seen wearing a striped beige and black polo shirt and blue jeans.

    He has dementia and Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented, police say.

    Anyone with information on Blakely’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

