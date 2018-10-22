Man Shot During Possible Road Rage Shooting in Arlington

The live stream in the player above is a live look from a TX-Dot camera in the area where the shooting happened.

Arlington police say a man was shot Monday night in what appears to be a road rage shooting.

Officers say the man was driving along I-20 westbound near Collins Street when someone pulled up alongside his car and shot into the car, hitting the man.

The man's wife and two kids were also inside the car at the time, but were not hurt.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The shooter was last seen driving away in an SUV, but no other description was given.

Arlington police are currently searching for the shooter and say they have also notified other surrounding cities.