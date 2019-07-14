Man Leads Police On Multi-City Chase Saturday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Leads Police On Multi-City Chase Saturday Night

By Catherine Park

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Garland Police Department
    Brannon Langdon Spencer led police on a multi-city chase Saturday night.

    Police have arrested a man who led them on a multi-city chase that lasted over an hour.

    A Garland officer attempted to make a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 2000 block of Northwest Highway.

    The driver, 41-year-old Brannon Langdon Spencer, fled and led police on a chase.

    The chase went through multiple cities including Garland, Dallas, Irving, Duncanville and Mesquite. Spencer finally attempted to ditch his blue 2000 Honda Civic in the 18000 block of LBJ Freeway in Mesquite and tried to flee on foot.

    Spencer managed to run across the highway but was eventually apprehended by officers.

    He is currently in the Garland Jail on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and misdemeanor warrants.

