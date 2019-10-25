GALVESTON, TX - MARCH 25: The Carnival Cruise Ship "Triumph" along with two other cruise ships sit in the Houston Port unable to leave after an oil spill on March 25, 2014 in Galveston, Texas. Over 160,000 gallons of oil spilled from a barge On March 22, 2014 in Galveston Bay, closing the 50-mile Houston Ship Channel. (Photo by Thomas Shea/Getty Images)

A search is underway for a 26-year-old passenger who officials say jumped from a Carnival cruise ship Thursday night, the cruise line said.

The man jumped from his stateroom balcony on the Carnival Dream about 8:45 p.m., according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

The ship was about 47 miles southeast of Galveston when the man went missing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials were searching for the man.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement:

Thursday evening, a guest went overboard from Carnival Dream while the ship was sailing from Galveston. Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony. The ship's command promptly began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard, which is sending a helicopter to assist in the search. The onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest's family.