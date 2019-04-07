Man Charged in Shootout With Guard at Fort Worth Club

A man is in custody after a shootout with a security guard at a Fort Worth club early Sunday morning, police say. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. to the Electric Cowboy club at 8740 Camp Bowie Boulevard, where police say a man exchanged gunfire with an armed security officer during an altercation. No one was hurt, police said.

The man surrendered to officers when they arrived.

According to police, the man became ill while in custody. Paramedics then transported the man to a hospital in serious condition.

The Dallas Morning News reported Neiman Battles, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with or fabricating evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest and misdemeanor drug possession.