By Catherine Park

Published 22 minutes ago

    Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot to death inside of a car Friday night.

    According to Dallas police, at 10:10 p.m., officers were sent to 3300 Coronet Boulevard for a person who was shot.

    When they arrived, they found a Latin male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a white Ford F150. He died as a result of his injuries.

    Police are asking anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or email him at Jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

