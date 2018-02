A man had to be rescued by firefighters after he drove into a fenced off utility hole in an Irving street.

Firefighters were called to the accident at about 11 p.m. Friday night in the 800 block of Oakdale Road. The utility hole had fencing up around it, however, a man in a pickup went through the barrier and nose-dived into the 40 foot hole.

Photo credit: Irving Fire Department

Irving fire crews were able to get the man out by hoisting him out with a ladder truck.