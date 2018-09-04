As wildfires continue to burn out west, emergency crews are relying on drones to survey hundreds of acres for hot spots instead of sending firefighters into harm’s way. It’s technology also in use in North Texas for everything from fighting fires to search and rescue, Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

“It helps because you can get above that smoke and see where the spot fires are… even without the thermal camera. Just getting that large picture of where all that fire is. Where the front is. What’s in danger and what’s not and how to get the best attack on the situation,” said Wylie firefighter Kate Hull.

Wylie Fire and Rescue was among the first in Collin County to add drones to its toolbox.

A small drone works as a second set of eyes, climbing as high as 400 feet above disaster zones feeding back thermal images.

“I never would’ve imagined we’d have all of this technology at our fingertips,” said Captain Katy Willoughby.

Willoughby gets the tough call on when to send crews into harm’s way. New technology means she has another choice.

“It’s very helpful to have this option to send the drone in instead of one of my firefighters,” said Willoughby.

In addition to fighting fires, the department has a second larger drone that can carry up to 13 pounds.

“It can actually carry equipment. It will take a rope across a river, so we can stretch a rope out and rescue a victim or it can carry a life vest to a victim. It can carry a radio, so now we can communicate with our victims,” said Hull.

Most recently, Hull said she used the drone to help locate a missing woman.

“They were out walking on the trails and it got dark and they just couldn’t find their way back, so we were deployed to find them,” said Hull.

It’s just the start of what the department hopes technology can help them accomplish in the future.