A Fort Worth homeowner is cleaning up Sunday after lightning struck his home sparking a fire.

Fort Worth firefighters were called to the home on Yellowleaf Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner said he was in the garage when he heard what sounded like an explosion. He checked the house and found the back side of the home on fire.

He woke up his wife and left the house to call for help. The Red Cross was called to help the homeowner.

