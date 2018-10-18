Latest Klyde Warren Park Expansion Plans Expected Friday

The Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation and VisitDallas are expected to announce Friday plans to complete the original vision of Dallas' Klyde Warren Park.

"The partnership announcement will include details of the Park's $76 million completion plan, including a nearly half-acre extension over Woodall Rodgers Freeway and the construction of a pavilion that will house the VisitDallas Experience Center that will vibrantly tell the story of Dallas past and present through the latest, interactive technology," organizers said.

Artist's rendering of planned expansion of Dallas' Klyde Warren Park.



The expansion was originally announced in the summer of 2016 and included an two-story parking garage and a restaurant along with more event space. The deck park expansion would connect the Perot Museum with the Arts District.

Details about the latest completion plan will be revealed Friday.

The 5.2-acre Klyde Warren Park opened in October 2012 and has since welcomed over six million visitors. The Park has created nearly $2 billion in economic development and increased property value in the Park District.

