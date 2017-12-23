Kitten Rescued from Car Engine Compartment - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Kitten Rescued from Car Engine Compartment

By Matt Jackson

Published at 6:43 PM CST on Dec 23, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Jessica Renae
    A kitten has a new name and a new home after being rescued from the engine compartment of a woman's car, Saturday December 23, 2017.

    Jessica Renae noticed the kitten meowing and went to the Kwik Kar of Midlothian for help.

    In a Facebook post, Renae says the team at Kwik Kar worked for more than two hours to get the kitten out of the compartment. Once the little guy was free, a woman that was at the Kwik Kar at the time decided to adopt the kitten. She even named him Bumper. 

    Renae says the team at the Kwik Kar then spent another two hours putting her car back together and did not charge her anything.

    Definitely a happy ending for the car owner and "Bumper!"

