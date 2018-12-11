Brown's Mother Expected to Testify in Dallas Nightclub Trial

Stacey Jackson, the mother of Jerry Brown, is expected to testify Tuesday in the ongoing civil trial between her and a defunct Dallas nightclub called "Beamers". (Published 3 hours ago)

Stacey Jackson, the mother of Jerry Brown, is expected to testify Tuesday in the ongoing civil trial between her and a defunct Dallas nightclub called "Beamers".

Brown, who was on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, was killed in 2012 after a night of partying at Beamers with his best friend and then-teammate Josh Brent.

The two left the bar that night and got into Brent's car. They crashed in Irving minutes later.

Brent's BAC that night was .189 -- more than two times the legal limit.

Jackson is suing Beamers for unspecified damages, accusing the staff there of overserving Brent.

Under a Texas law, known commonly as the "Dram Shop Act", a business that sells and/or serves alcohol can be liable for any damages or injuries that occur if it's proven they provided alcohol to an "obviously intoxicated" person.

The club's owner and staff insist they did not see any obvious signs that Brent was intoxicated when they served him that night.

Attorneys for Beamers maintain the only ones liable for Brown's death are Brent and Brown himself.

Brent testified Monday. He is also listed as a defendant in the case.

Brent's criminal trial took place back in 2014. A jury convicted him of intoxication manslaughter. He's currently serving a 10-year probation sentence.

Attorneys in the civil trial indicated they could make closing arguments and put the case in the hands of the jury as early as Wednesday.