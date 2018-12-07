Josh Brent Likely to Appear Monday for Civil Trial Over Fatal Drunken Driving Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Josh Brent Likely to Appear Monday for Civil Trial Over Fatal Drunken Driving Crash

By Tim Ciesco

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Day 3 of Testimony Underway in Civil Trial Against Bar

    Nearly six years after his intoxication manslaughter death, the family of Dallas Cowboys practice squad player Jerry Brown is back in court. They're suing the bar where Brown and former Cowboys player Josh Brent, were drinking. Brent later crash their car, killing Brown. Day two of testimony got underway this morning with a forensic toxicologist, who was asked to review the case. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Former Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent is expected to appear Monday at the ongoing civil trial related to his 2012 drunken driving crash that killed his best friend and then-teammate Jerry Brown.

    Brown's family is suing a now defunct Dallas nightclub called Beamers, claiming the staff there overserved Brent the night of the crash.

    Under Texas law, a business that sells and/or serves alcohol can be held liable for any personal injury or property damage caused by a drunken customer, if it's proven they provided alcohol to an "obviously intoxicated" person.

    Brown's family is seeking unspecified damages from Beamers. Brent is also listed as a defendant in the case and was a no-show this week at the trial.

    Friday, Judge Gena Slaughter clarified that she has been in contact with Brent and his legal team -- and that they are cooperating. She told the courtroom that she expects them to show Monday morning.

    The trial is scheduled to last for two weeks.

