Former Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent is expected to appear Monday at the ongoing civil trial related to his 2012 drunken driving crash that killed his best friend and then-teammate Jerry Brown.
Brown's family is suing a now defunct Dallas nightclub called Beamers, claiming the staff there overserved Brent the night of the crash.
Under Texas law, a business that sells and/or serves alcohol can be held liable for any personal injury or property damage caused by a drunken customer, if it's proven they provided alcohol to an "obviously intoxicated" person.
Brown's family is seeking unspecified damages from Beamers. Brent is also listed as a defendant in the case and was a no-show this week at the trial.
Friday, Judge Gena Slaughter clarified that she has been in contact with Brent and his legal team -- and that they are cooperating. She told the courtroom that she expects them to show Monday morning.
The trial is scheduled to last for two weeks.