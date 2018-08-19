Three people are dead after a head-on collision Saturday evening.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were called to a wreck on SH 121 near County Road 581 in Collin County at 6:42 p.m.

A 2014 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on SH 121 and crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting an oncoming 2005 Honda Pilot.

The Honda rolled into a nearby ditch on the side of the roadway and according to officials, it was raining during the time of the crash.

Honda Odyssey Tops Minivan Crash Test List

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released new crash ratings for minivans. (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

The driver of the GMC, the driver of the Honda Pilot and one passenger died at the scene. Three other passengers were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Their current conditions are unknown at this time and investigations are ongoing.